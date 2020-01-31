Health clinic board elects officers, loses director

YUCCA VALLEY — The Community Health Center governing board elected its 2020 officers and cautioned directors about future absenteeism Jan. 23.
The Community Health Center has clinic offices in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley and is owned by the public Morongo Basin Healthcare District.
Healthcare district board members Misty Evans and Dianne Greenhouse were appointed to the Community Health Center’s governing board for one-year terms. Previously, directors Marge Doyle and Joseph Sullivan occupied the positions.
The 2020 officers for the CHC board will be Chairman Paul Hoffman, Vice Chairwoman Beverly Scott Secretary Barbara “Cassie” Souter and Treasurer Bryan Goldfarb.
Souter said in the future she hopes to serve as president, but when asked by Hoffman if she wanted the lead role now she declined.
Board member Pat Cooper, who has served on the board for eight years, said after the elections she would like to not be overlooked in the future for open positions.
“I served eight years and I am still here and I’d like to serve too,” Cooper said.
The previous week’s meeting for the Community Health Center’s board was canceled because not enough directors attended. This week, Hoffman stressed the importance of attending meetings.
If directors are not willing to show up, he said, then they need to think about resigning and allowing someone who is willing and able to serve take on the responsibilities.
“Your presence is essential to conducting business on this board,” Hoffman said. “When you are absent, things don’t get done!”
Also during the meeting, Twentynine Palms resident Aaron Kyle resigned from the board. Kyle, who runs his own business, submitted an email to Hoffman resigning.
“He basically is a man who works constantly and he just had a new baby,” Hoffman said.
Split Rock pediatric opening delayed
CEO Jackie Combs reported during the meeting that the Twentynine Palms Health Center successfully competed its three-year IEHP site survey.
“We had an excellent visit with excellent results,” Combs said.
IEHP, the Inland Empire Health Plan, is a public program that provides subsidized health insurance.
Combs also reported that the new Split Rock pediatric clinic in Twentynine Palms originally scheduled to open Jan. 20 is still awaiting city approvals.
“We’re still working with the city,” Combs said.
Combs said in her January report that the city code inspector is “requiring replacement of some concrete sidewalks and parking striping before the pediatric Split Rock office can open.”
Also at Split Rock, a planned mural featuring Ed and Margaret Kenney is moving forward, Combs reported.
She said muralist Tim O’Connor and a wall preparation expert met on site and have determined they can move forward with the artwork. They hope to have it completed by the spring.
They Kenney family trust helped pay for the center.
