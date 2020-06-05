Our two churches are back in business! Wonder Valley Community Church, 82575 Amboy Road at Thompson Road, will hold services at 9 a.m. every Sunday. Godwin Christian Fellowship, Godwin Road north of Twentynine Palms Highway, will hold services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Face coverings are still required and social distancing will apply. For more information about Godwin Christian Fellowship, contact Pastor Max Rossi at mrossi121@yahoo.com or (831) 234-6848. For more information about Wonder Valley Community Church, call Pastor Lonnie Casper at (760) 401-6128 or (760) 391-0480.
Since the birthstone for June is the pearl and the flower is the rose, we send Rainbows of Pearls and Roses to Pappy Parsons, who celebrates his special day this week. Happy birthday, Pappy!
Karen’s Commentary: Thanks to son Joe for saving coupons for me to send to U.S. military bases overseas. I’d also like to thank Mary Lee Twomblay and her husband for the huge amount of used postage stamps they gave me for Boys Town! They also threw in two greeting card fronts, which will be sent to St Jude’s Ranch for Children for their recycled cards program. All good causes.
Darlene’s Commentary: I just had a week where I felt like I was walking in quicksand with items bobbing just out of reach! Every day it seems I need to call some business, but never get someone who speaks “human.” So I end up hearing a lot of information that might be useful, but by the time I get something scribbled on my paper, I go to push 4 and accidentally push 5 and the recorder says, “Welcome to … your wait time will be approximately 45 to 58 minutes, but you can press 7 and give your name, address, place of birth, number of children and shoe size!”
We are glad Animal Action League in Joshua Tree has been able to resume their wonderful work for the animals. Spaying, neutering, microchips, vaccinations and even nail trimming are all offered at very reduced rates. Call (760) 366-1100 for more information.
Handy Hint: Credit cards charge interest daily. If you normally pay $200 per month, instead pay $100 every two weeks, which will save you a lot of interest, but add up to the same amount paid per month.
Today’s Thought: A poem for your enjoyment. The gum-chewing student, / The cud-chewing cow, / Are somewhat alike, / Yet different somehow. / Just what is the difference / I think I know now — / It’s the thoughtful look / On the face of the cow.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at kachkaren@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.