JOHNSON VALLEY — Two men from the Morongo Basin died in unrelated off-roading crashes just about a half-hour apart Friday night in Johnson Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 11 p.m. Friday, Eric Turvey, a 35-year-old from Yucca Valley, was driving a 1979 Jeep Wrangler in the open desert in the OHV area of Means Dry Lake in Johnson Valley. Seated in the passenger seat was 32-year-old Kevin Fisher, from Morongo Valley.
According to the CHP, Turvey turned to the right and his vehicle rolled over several times into the open desert. The county coroner stated the Jeep struck a raised berm and overturned.
Fisher was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the Jeep as it rolled. He landed in the open desert near the overturned Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Turvey was wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.
The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation by Officer K. McNeeley.
Around 11:35 p.m. the same night, 29-year-old David Davis, from Yucca Valley, was driving a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the OHV area. Seated in the passenger seat was Tyler Brooks, a 20-year-old from Joshua Tree.
For unknown reasons, according to the CHP, Davis turned to the left and his vehicle rolled over several times. The coroner stated the Jeep’s left front tire caught a raised berm, causing the rollover.
Davis, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown out of the Jeep and landed in the open desert.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooks, who was wearing his seatbelt, suffered minor injuries.
The exact cause of this collision is still under investigation by Officer B. T. Salinas.
The California Highway Patrol reminds the public the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving any type of vehicle at any time.
(1) comment
Pay attention to the part about wearing a seat belt. [alien]
