I did not harbor an appreciation for nature until my parents bought their first large plot of land, completely native and without a fence. It is preposterous I could not muster the courage to explore the desert alone. The unknown and endless desert seemed complex and intimidating. I never had such a big yard to explore, so when my parents purchased their new house, I was daunted by the vast yard. Nevertheless, one day I found myself yearning to go outside.
I ventured outside and felt my uneasiness rise, yet mustered the courage to cautiously inch toward the largest plant in my new yard. I had a swarm of questions about this “foreign” plant. I wondered, “What is this hefty green bush with the lovely, dinky, yellow flowers? What are the fuzzy balls on it for? Why are the branches so long and outstretched?”
The creosote, or Larrea tridentata, creates white fuzzy balls after blooming. After pollination the flower develops into a minuscule, white, fuzzy fruit capsule with five seeds. Creosote seeds are dispersed after the capsule falls to the ground, where it has the potential to attach to animals, birds, or insects. It can then grow into a new plant. But that isn’t the only way new creosotes grow. Creosotes are clonal plants that continue to produce new clones over a period of many centuries. While new shoots are produced from the outer edge of the root crown, the older stems die in the center of the bush. These plants gradually move outwards in a circular fashion, becoming separate plants, all produced by the original.
Over time, I wandered outside frequently and observed the creosote, curious to see what other knowledge it could provide to me. My creosote led me to understand many aspects of nature I had yet to explore just by opening the door to curiosity. Now, when I venture outside, I can’t help but smile when greeted by a creosote. This plant led to my appreciation for every little part of the desert ecosystem, and the serenity I find in nature.
