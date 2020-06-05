Our little community would have been finishing up leftovers from last week’s potluck and looking forward to the first Saturday monthly breakfast this weekend, but the community center is still closed due to COVID-19.
We definitely have underlying health concerns in our family and thinking of all the possible consequences a routine trip to town or a family visit might cause is frightening. My son Erick misses me — we haven’t seen each other since early December, so he and his lovely wife, Courtney, are driving up from San Diego this weekend. “Can we hug?” I asked him over the phone.
“Yes, we can hug!” he replied firmly. We agreed not to cough, sneeze, guffaw or yodel while we hugged to minimize contamination!
Mary and I really wanted to participate in the protests against police brutality and pay our respects to George Floyd and his family, but we were too scared, quite honestly.
With hordes of tourists flooding the Morongo Basin, now that the park and Airbnbs are open again, and with people being really defiant about wearing masks and social distancing, we decided to stay home.
Truthfully, I was also afraid of possible violence. Mary is a U.S. Army-trained badass, but I’m just an old sissy-la-la with PTSD and the thought of grieving, outraged marchers clashing with local law enforcement officers terrified me. We thank all the protesters for participating. We had a ceremony in the garden and marched with you in spirit.
Here’s Mary: “For all the avid stargazers waiting for the return of the Summer Triangle, wait no more. It is that time of year again when the angle of our planet allows for a different view of the night sky. Two hours after sunset, all three of the much-awaited stars will be visible as they rise in the east. Vega, the brightest of the three, resides in Lyra and is the highest in the sky. Deneb can be found to the lower left with Altair to its lower right. As summer progresses, they will appear higher above the horizon.”
Thanks for that reassuring news, Mary; at least the stars remain constant and trustworthy.
Stay well, neighbors!
Please call in news at (760) 362-5212 and leave a message for Annelies or email cmmcanewsletter@gmail.com
