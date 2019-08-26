YUCCA VALLEY — Signs, unauthorized vendors and people with a message will not be able to share with the masses inside the town’s summer concerts in the future.
The Town Council voted on Aug. 20 to enforce stronger rules and regulations at the annual Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival.
The new policy was included in the Town Council’s consent agenda and was passed without much public comment or discussion.
Keeping a safe and orderly atmosphere at the concerts is the town’s top priority, said Sue Earnest, community services manager.
“You want to curtail any distractions and disruptions,” Earnest said in an interview after the meeting. “This addresses stuff for the future.”
During several concerts this summer, locals demonstrated their views with signs and a few passed out business and religious flyers and promotional materials.
An estimated 800 to 1,000 people attend each of the summer concerts at the Yucca Valley Community Center, with higher numbers on opening night for July 4, Earnest said.
“A lot of this restates what is in the park’s ordinances,” said Earnest, who did not speak about the topic during the meeting.
In the future, if someone with a sign seeks entry into one of the concerts in the park, that person may be asked to leave or discard the sign at the entrance.
“If that person chooses not to leave or discard their sign, they will not be permitted to enter the event, but may continue to hold their sign outside of the event area,” according to the staff report.
Similarly, if a person is gathering signatures inside the gated area, that person will be asked to stop. They can, however, gather signatures outside of the event area.
(2) comments
Win win for concert goers who choose to escape the opinions of others in lieu of a relaxing evening. [thumbup]
Was this because of the crazy "sign guy" that stands at 247 and 62?
