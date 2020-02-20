YUCCA VALLEY — The tradition of the Grubstake Days Parade reaches back 70 years, but changes in traffic and higher numbers of tourists visiting the Basin could halt this favorite event.
Wanda Stadum, CEO of the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, gave a presentation on Grubstake Days to the Town Council Tuesday night.
Stadum, the council and staff discussed how traffic is getting heavier with each passing year, making closing Twentynine Palms Highway for the parade disruptive to more people.
“The climate’s changed here,” Stadum said. “We don’t want to put a stress on our visitors; we don’t want to make it inconvenient for our commercial traffic.”
Councilman Merl Abel argued the parade is important to locals.
“The parade has always been a great tradition,” Abel said. “I’d like to see it continue.”
However, Abel and others acknowledged that ultimately they do not cast the final vote.
“Caltrans gets to make the final decision,” Abel said.
“At the end of the day this is a town event,” Town Manager Curtis Yakimow said. “We’ve been doing it for years. There is an impact on the community, but it is not the end of the world.”
There was no parade in 2019; Stadum said that was because of road work for the new sewer system.
This year, she said she has already sent letters to Caltrans, the sheriff’s and fire departments and the town asking for approval. “We’ve got all our ducks lined up,” Stadum said.
Councilman Jim Schooler said the parade “symbolized the community.”
“It would be a shame to lose the core of Grubstake Days,” he said. “I would encourage you to try and make it work.”
The parade lasts from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., as traffic is re-routed to Onaga.
Councilman Robert Lombardo advocated for an earlier start time, maybe even before 9 a.m., to help lessen the effect of the highway closure.
“I think it could still be a meaningful and fun event,” Lombardo said.
Mayor Jeff Drozd reminisced about riding his horse up to watch his first Grubstake Days Parade in 1976.
“I do believe it is very important to keep the tradition,” Drozd said.
Stadum told the council she drove through town looking for a new route for the parade, but it was difficult to find. She said she needs a mile for the staging area and a mile for the parade route. Public parking must be available for people both in the parade and watching the parade.
Pending approval from Caltrans, this year’s parade will travel eastbound on the highway from Apache Trail to Sage Avenue. The highway will be closed in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 or noon on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Stadum also announced on Tuesday night the Morongo Basin Historical Society will be the 2020 grand marshals. Following the club’s float in the parade will be families that have lived in the area for a decade or longer.
The presentation was not an action item and the information was received and filed for future discussion.
For more council news, including a presentation on Mara’s Christmas Wish, see the Hi-Desert Star on Feb. 26.
