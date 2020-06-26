June is Pride month and for the first time in 50 years, Pride events are being postponed and canceled, due to COVID-19. However, celebrations are still happening in creative ways. If you’re looking for a Pride celebration, Google “Global Pride” with virtual events happening Saturday.
Pride celebrates and honors the LGBTQIA+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual, non-binary and pansexual) to bring awareness, acceptance and equality. It also honors the work that has been done and continues to be done to ensure fair treatment. Though a long time coming, a step in the right direction is the recent Supreme Court decision stating the language of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibiting sex discrimination, applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The word “pride” was specifically chosen to directly counter the stigma and feelings of shame and guilt heaped on to people who identify as LGBTQIA+.
The month of June is significant for the celebration because on June 28, 1969, tired of being abused, threatened and hiding their authentic selves, members of the LGBTQIA+ community rioted after police raided a gay bar in New York City, the Stonewall Inn.
The first Pride parade was held in NYC on June 28, 1970.
For a great local source for more information on the LGBTQIA+ community, how to be a better ally or to find LGBTQIA+ charities to support, check out The Center in Palm Springs. Visit the website: www.thecenterps.org.
Being an election year, with so much happening in the world, you or someone you know may be looking for a way to get involved and make a difference. Here’s a list of positions in elected office that are up for election this November:
• San Bernardino County Board of Education, Area E.
• Morongo Unified School District Governing Board, Areas 1, 2, 3.
• Twentynine Palms City Council, Districts 1, 2.
• Yucca Valley Town Council, Districts 2, 4.
• Hi-Desert Memorial Healthcare District Board of Directors, three members.
• Hi-Desert Water District Board of Directors, two members.
• Joshua Basin Water District Board of Directors, Divisions 3, 4, 5.
• Morongo Valley Community Services District Board of Directors, two members.
• Yucca Valley Airport District Board of Directors, two members.
All of the positions are four-year terms and the time commitments and responsibilities vary, as does compensation. Filing begins July 13 and ends Aug. 7. Interested? Continue to watch this San Bernardino County site for details as they continue to be come available at https://bit.ly/3dtqgfN.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at desertladydiaries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.