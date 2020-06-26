With onset of summer, trees are leafed out and providing welcome shade on hot days, baby critters are considered adults and fledgling birds are finding their way without mom and dad. I’m not a fan of insects that buzz and perform dive-bombing maneuvers around my head, but I will make an exception for our magical little dragonflies. They arrived by the hundreds the other day and seem to enjoy spending their mornings near the damp ground and shady areas around horses’ water buckets. They disappear as the day gets warmer but return the next morning. One of my grandchildren referred to the little critters as “fairy flies” and never had a problem stretching his toddler attention span long enough to sit and watch or run through the swarms. I borrowed a few interesting facts from Smithsonian.com:
•Dragonflies were some of the first winged insects to evolve 300 million years ago. Modern dragonflies have wingspans of 2-5 inches but fossil dragonflies have been found with wingspans of up to two feet.
•There are more than 5,000 known species of dragonflies.
•Dragonflies are expert fliers. They can fly straight up and down, hover like a helicopter and each of their four wings can move in different directions at the same time. They catch their prey by grabbing it with their feet.
•Some dragonflies live for only a few weeks while others can live up to a year.
•A single dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a day.
•Scientist have tracked migratory dragonflies by attaching tiny transmitters to wings with a combination of eyelash adhesive and super glue!
•One species, called the globe skinner, has the longest migration of any insect: 11,000 miles back and forth across the Indian Ocean.
I think we’re all finding that COVID-19 guidelines are becoming a bit confusing, even inconsistent, as we continue to ease into the re-opening of businesses in our desert communities. Be patient during the transition and keep a spare mask at hand in case you need it. Business owners and customers alike don’t want to see re-closures due to surges and spikes in the virus counts.
Local businesses may be opening up again and we’re all enjoying the relaxing of months-long restrictions, but we aren’t quite out of the woods yet. Be diligent with hand washing and social distancing and wear a mask when you’re out in public where social distancing isn’t possible. If you’re 60 or older or have underlying health issues, try to avoid crowded places as much as possible. If you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, call your primary care physician.
Above all, stay safe, stay well and “better to be safe than sorry” hugs to all!
Have questions or
comments?: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.
