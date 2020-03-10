Kitchen fire destroys man’s house

YUCCA MESA — A grease fire flamed out of control and destroyed a man’s home in the 57800 block of Starlight Mesa Road Monday.
The fire was reported at 8:10 a.m. and the county fire crew from the Yucca Mesa station that got there first found a single-story manufactured house fully involved in flames, Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle said.
“We went into an aggressive fire attack,” Tuttle said.
With crews from Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree coming in to assist, firefighters needed 40 minutes to get the flames under control.
The spark was a grease fire that started in the kitchen, Tuttle said. The homeowner, who was the only person inside the house at the time, was able to get out safely.
However, a firefighter was hurt after the fire was knocked down.
“The floor had been damaged and as we were doing overhaul and salvage, a firefighter partially fell through the floor and injured his leg,” Tuttle said.
He was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center for evaluation and released.
The homeowner was offered shelter from the Red Cross but declined. “He has friends and family who are going to help him,” Tuttle said.
The battalion chief added his advice: Don’t use water on grease fires. “Cover it with a lid or baking soda works well,” Tuttle said. “Having a fire extinguisher in your kitchen is the best thing.”
