It’s time to usher in the month of May; it’s hard to believe this year is almost half over already!
Although Cinco de Mayo will be added to the long list of publicly “un-celebrated” holidays this year, it was always a fun and festive day when I was growing up. I was raised in an ethnically diverse community with a large Hispanic population, and if you wanted to eat out on May 5, reservations were a must at the local Mexican restaurants. Hispanic friends and families often hosted parties complete with food, music and dancing. Such great memories to look back on!
In the United States, Cinco de Mayo is sometimes mistaken as Mexico’s Independence Day, the most important national holiday in Mexico, which is actually celebrated on Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration held May 5 to commemorate the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza. The battle was significant in that the 4,000 Mexican soldiers were greatly outnumbered by the well-equipped French army of 8,000 that had not been defeated in almost 50 years.
Today, the commemoration of the battle is not observed as a national holiday in Mexico, although all schools are closed nationwide on May 5 and the day is an official holiday in the state of Puebla, where the battle took place. Celebrations of the day can be found in many parts of the world, including London, Paris, the Cayman Islands and several locations throughout Africa.
During one of my clean-the-out-buildings moments, I came across a telescope that had been stored and unused for many years. At one point I had intended to give it permanent footing in the front yard so I could enjoy our night skies. With “stay home, stay safe” still in place, and a now non-existent social calendar, I decided there was no time like the present to clean it up and put it to good use! I went to work dusting and cleaning it and although I haven’t located the ideal spot for its permanent home, a little online search uncovered a helpful meteor shower calendar for the year. The Eta Aquariids will make an appearance and peak on the night between May 5 and 6. Swift meteors, at 42 miles per second and with a high percentage of trains, are best seen in the southern hemisphere, but we northerners can still get a glimpse of 10 to 30 of the fast-moving rocks per hour just before dawn. I’m an early riser most days, but a comfy deck chair, a cup of coffee and a little pre-dawn sky activity sounds like a good way to start the day!
With Mother Nature delivering an early heat wave this week, I’ll be retreating to the house and air conditioning to stay as comfortable as possible. Remember to drink plenty of water, bring the pets in if you can and take advantage of early mornings and evenings to enjoy the desert air. Stay home, stay safe and “just because” hugs to all!
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.
