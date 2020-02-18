Firefighters honor victim of explosion

YUCCA VALLEY — Cal Fire and local historians will pay tribute this week to a firefighter who was killed in an explosion in Yucca Valley 50 years ago.
The public is invited to a memorial ceremony for Paul F. Wearing from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Cal Fire station at 7105 Airway Ave.
The station will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Wearing was 20 years old and working for the California Department of Forestry when, on the night of Feb. 20, 1970, a fire fueled by propane broke out at the Unigas facility in the middle of Yucca Valley — between what is now the California Welcome Center and the Ideal Mall.
A delivery truck was pumping liquid propane through a hose into a tank at the facility. According to news reports at the time, the hose apparently ruptured, releasing propane that burst into flames, spreading to the truck.
Waring, who came from San Bernardino, and 26-year-old Ron Newport, of Tustin, were the first firefighters to arrive. As they worked, the delivery truck exploded, hurling the two men more than 100 feet.
Waring suffered burns on more than 60 percent of his body and died in the hospital on March 9.
Newport survived.
The Yucca Valley News reported 15 people in total were injured, including volunteers who rushed to help put out the flames.
“Jack Volcic said he remembers running through a sea of flames,” the Yucca Valley News reported.
Bob Stephenson was the first civilian on scene. A photographer, Stephenson documented the scene, taking photographs of flames soaring into the sky, businesses with windows blasted out and a tank tossed a hundred feet through the air.
Stephenson will talk briefly about his memories during Thursday’s memorial ceremony.
(1) comment
I was 9 years old and was standing with my brother Bill in front of Jerry Woodrings veterinary office when the truck exploded. It was my parents feed store that burned to the ground that night. It was a night that I will never forget. By Gods amazing grace there weren’t more people killed. It was in 1979 that I joined Yucca Valley Fire Department as a volunteer. I learned a lot more about that night from Jerry Merriam and Hank Scott who were there that night. So proud to be a part of such a great department and serve with such honorable men. May God continue to bless all the great guys who serve the community of Yucca Valley. Both Law Enforcement and Fire Service. God Bless CalFire also.
