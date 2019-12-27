MORONGO BASIN — Snow, ice and the closure of Interstate 15 caused collisions on Old Woman Springs Road Thursday.
Snowfall totals were still coming into the National Weather Service offices by Friday, but as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Yucca Valley had recorded 5 inches of snow, Pioneertown 8 inches and Johnson Valley 5 inches. Some Pioneertown residents reported on social media they’d measured up to 2 feet of snow in some places by Thursday afternoon.
Downtown Morongo Valley didn’t get any snow reports, but did receive 1¼ inches of rain, according to the Weather Service.
Even Twentynine Palms received a dusting of snow in the storm.
The snowstorm sent Caltrans plow operators trundling over the roads to keep them clear. CHP Officer Casey Simmons said no weather-related crashes were reported on Twentynine Palms Highway, probably thanks to the plows.
“Caltrans was on top of Highway 62 and I think that’s why we didn’t have any issues. That’s usually our problem area,” Simmons said.
Old Woman Springs Road was a different story. At one point Thursday afternoon, Caltrans reported over 100 vehicles were stranded on Highway 247 near Landers as they struggled through a foot of snow.
The state closed portions of Interstate 15, sending more traffic onto Old Woman Springs Road. Simmons said the main problems were three big rigs that got stuck on the low sections between hills.
“They weren’t making it up the other side of the dips if they were too heavy,” he explained.
The first truck was headed southbound when it got stuck between Aberdeen Drive and Pipes Canyon Road.
Traffic ground to a halt while a special big-rig tow truck from Apple Valley traveled through the snow and pulled him out.
CHP officers flipped over signs telling drivers chains were required on Old Woman Springs Road … “and quite a few hours later, another truck got stuck in the exact same spot,” Simmons said.
A third truck was heading northbound between Reche Road and Eureka Road when it got stuck.
“Those last two caused us to shut the road down because we needed to be able to get plows through,” Simmons said.
Neither truck had its snow chains, on despite the signs, and the CHP cited both drivers.
The CHP had to shut down the highway between Eureka and Reche roads when a northbound big rig with double trailers slowed and the rear trailer started to slide into oncoming lanes, Simmons added.
Emergency Medical Services captain Mitch Snyder was the on-duty supervisor for Morongo Basin Ambulance Thursday.
“We responded to a lot of calls up in Landers, Johnson Valley and that area,” Snyder said.
At one point, nine people involved in related crashes were huddled in the back of an ambulance on Old Woman Springs Road.
That incident began around 11:50 a.m. when a northbound blue Chevrolet Tahoe carrying a family from Las Vegas crashed into a guardrail near Eureka, according to Simmons.
As cars stopped for that crash, the driver of a Dodge Dart slid and knocked over signs for the adopt-a-highway program and flooding warning.
Ten minutes later, a third northbound vehicle hit a dirt embankment in the same area.
As an MBA crew retrieved a child booster seat from the Tahoe for the family, vehicles continued to slide across the road. “Another vehicle almost slid into us, then another car flew off an embankment right next to us,” Snyder said.
“People were driving very fast,” the captain added.
“I just want for people to take their time. The place you need to be will still be there when you get there safely. We all have families to go home to as well and we’d like to be able to go home to them.”
How to drive in the snow
Drivers were going too fast for the conditions, Simmons agreed.
“If you have a two-wheel-drive vehicle, you shouldn’t be driving in snow at all unless you have chains,” he advised. “Even if it’s a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle, you still have to know that speed is going to be a factor.”
In the snow, two-wheel-drive vehicles especially should only follow other vehicles that have broken the snow and ice. “You want to be in the track lines of another vehicle, which allows you to gain traction on the pavement, rather than trying to gain traction on the ice,” Simmons said.
“Any slight turn in your steering wheel will cause you to start sliding. That’s where speed becomes a factor because the faster you go, the less pressure you’re putting on the road with your vehicle. Then you’re basically hydroplaning on the ice until something stops you.”
