ONTARIO — A flight from Wuhan, China is scheduled to bring up to 240 U.S. citizens, including nine children, to Ontario International Airport in the U.S. State Department-chartered aircraft sometime Wednesday, said representatives of San Bernardino County in a news release.
The incoming flight has sparked fears among some California residents, but county and airport officials say the people coming from Wuhan will be examined carefully before being allowed to enter the continental U.S., and will be held in quarantine after landing.
In general, the Centers for Disease Control say coronavirus is a serious public health threat, but based on current information, the immediate health risk to the general American public is considered low at this time."
The occupants of the aircraft will consist entirely of U.S. State Department employees, U.S. contractors who have been working in China and other U.S. citizens. They are evacuating China due to the novel coronavirus 2019 outbreak that had killed 106 people in China as of Tuesday morning.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections in humans. Some strains of the virus cause the common cold and others have evolved to cause severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS. NCoV 2019 is a new kind of coronavirus that scientists have never observed in humans before.
The aircraft will first arrive in Alaska, where occupants will be examined by personnel from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one who presents symptoms of illness will be allowed to proceed into the continental United States, the county said.
“County departments and personnel are working closely with our state, city and ONT (Ontario airport) partners to prepare for this possible repatriation, focusing on ensuring the arriving citizens are free of any illness before clearing them to proceed to their respective U.S. destinations, and protecting the San Bernardino County community from the possibility of exposure to any contagions,” the county news release states.
Upon arrival in the continental U.S., the citizens will again be screened by CDC personnel and monitored for up to two weeks. The county Department of Public Health, Office of Emergency Services and other departments are establishing a reception area and temporary living quarters in a space at the Ontario airport. Ontario police and other public safety personnel have been instructed to block all unauthorized personal from entering or exiting the area.
During this time, the rest of the airport will proceed under normal operations. The repatriation operation will take place in an isolated area away from main terminals or buildings, airport officials said in a press release.
Coronavirus in California
The California Department of Public Health issued a statement on Monday that two cases of coronovirus have been confirmed in California — one individual in Los Angeles County and another in Orange County have tested positive for nCoV-2019.
The diagnoses were confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Orange County Health Care Agency and the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The California Department of Public Health has been preparing for this situation by working closely with local health departments and health care providers,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the state health department.
“We are supporting ongoing efforts by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency to respond to these cases, and will continue working with our partners to monitor for any additional cases that may occur in California, to ensure that persons can be safely and effectively evaluated for this novel virus, and to protect the health of the people of California.”
Currently, the immediate health risk from nCoV 2019 to the general public in California is low, said the CDHP in a press release, but they urge anyone who has recently traveled to China to notify their health care provider of their travel history if they begin to feel ill.
“Persons who have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or who have had contact with a person with possible novel coronavirus infection should contact their local health department or health care provider,” they said in a press release.
For more information about nCov-2019, please visit the CDPH website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx.
