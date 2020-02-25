Land trust opens new native plant garden

JOSHUA TREE — The Mojave Desert Land Trust is inviting the public out to view the new Desert Discovery Garden, an educational garden at the MDLT headquarters that features native plants.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 14.
As the founder of the Mojave Desert’s largest private native plant nursery and seed bank, MDLT created the Desert Discovery Garden to meet the growing interest in the value of desert resources, according to a news release.
Director of Plant Conservation Programs Medena Asbell said the goal of the garden is to educate the community and visitors about the importance of preserving the desert’s native flora, to develop protocols for drought-tolerant native plants with garden potential, and to demonstrate environmentally-friendly and sustainable landscaping materials and techniques.
Asbell said team members at MDLT and landscapers have been working on the garden for several months and, this week, they are finishing planting the native plants in the space, completing phase one of the project.
“It’s coming along,” said Asbell. “Were excited to open the space to the public.”
The featured plants include creosote bushes, cholla cacti and several other native species.
The ribbon cutting for the garden will take place at 9:30 a.m. but after the ceremony, the MDLT invites the public to stick around for their first Desert Discovery Day event.
Desert Discovery Day will feature live music by the Shadow Mountain Band, speakers, an interpretive hike to the land trust’s Windy Gap property and food and shopping. The event is free and family-friendly.
Before the ribbon cutting, at 8:30 a.m., MDLT’s director of land management, Peter Satin, will lead a hike to Windy Gap. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be music, vendors, food and workshops.
Four workshops are scheduled to take place at the event.
•10:15-10:30 a.m.: “Acquiring Land for Conservation: How and Why,” by Director of Land Acquisitions Allyson Lavender and Executive Director Geary Hund.
•11-11:15 a.m.: “California Desert Wildflowers: Where to See Them and How to Protect Them,” by Director of Plant Conservation Programs Madena Asbell.
•11:45 a.m.-noon: “Helping Your Kids (Safely) Experience the Desert,” by Education Coordinator Mary Cooke-Rhyne.
•12:30-12:45 p.m.: Vertical mulching demonstration by Peter Satin.
To RSVP to the ribbon cutting or to the Desert Discoery Day event, visit www.mdlt.org.
