YUCCA VALLEY — The first three summer concerts in the park were canceled by the Town Council in a 5-0 vote Tuesday, as gatherings of any size are not allowed under the county’s COVID-19 restrictions. The town will decide soon if the last three concerts will be canceled too.
However, the Town Council kept its options open on the Fourth of July celebration, which is still about two months away.
The town’s staff is evaluating all possible ways they could have a July 4 fireworks display while also keeping the public safe.
Councilman Robert Lombardo said he and his fellow councilmen need to be “realistic” and cautious in forward planning and public safety.
“I would like to see some planning for a post-COVID-19 celebration,” Lombardo said. “I really hate the loss of freedom we are experiencing, but for some people it is life or death.”
Councilman Merl Able proposed an idea of having the fireworks at the Yucca Valley High School and having people watch at their homes or in vehicles.
“People need some normal part of their lives to return,” Abel said. “I’m still on the fence for the Fourth of July.”
The councilmen and staff discussed having the fireworks on either Labor Day weekend or Veterans Day or to hold a fireworks party on another date to celebrate life returning to a “new normal.”
“We could always reschedule the fireworks,” said Sue Earnest, community services manager.
Taking part in the meeting remotely, Sheriff’s Capt. Lucas Niles said it would be difficult for law enforcement to police any large-scale events like fireworks or concerts without the help from the Citizens on Patrol and other volunteers, but those programs aren’t running at full speed right now.
“We would have serious staffing concerns,” Niles said.
Most volunteers would not be able to help with the events since they are senior citizens, who are the highest risk of becoming ill with COVID-19.
Niles said the volunteer programs have been suspended due to the statewide shutdown, except for emergency search and rescue teams.
The town’s swimming program will be greatly cut back, if classes are held at all.
Classes for new and inexperienced swimmers will be canceled, although town recreation staff hope to have lap swim and classes for more experienced swimmers and water aerobics.
Enrichment classes like art workshops, tai chi and table tennis hosted at the community center can be held with proper social distancing and will be approved or denied on a case-by-case basis, staff said.
“I do like the enrichment classes,” Councilman Rick Denison said. “We don’t have to lose everything.”
The Hi-Desert Nature Museum postponed all its children’s interactive activities and exhibits to next year. Exhibits in the museum for the remainder of the year will be virtual only.
Earnest said the Yucca Valley Senior Center and its lunch program will most likely be last on the list to reopen.
