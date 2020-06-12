Saturday breakfast at the Johnson Valley Community Center continues as a to-go operation, as the center is still closed. The breakfast crew will be serving the traditional menu items plus the increasingly popular breakfast burrito from 7 to 10 a.m. at the center at 50567 Quailbush Road in Johnson Valley.
So, the cashier station will be by the front door again. Social distancing is still a concern. Our servers will carry your breakfast outside. You may choose to picnic in the garden next door or take breakfast home for everyone.
If you wish to order in advance, phone Kim after 7 a.m. at (760) 792-4555. Call back if her line is busy, or just drive over. Park in the lot or on the street.
The breakfast burrito and the large breakfast are $6, and the small breakfast (same menu, smaller portions) is $4. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
We will continue breakfast to-go as long as the morning temps remain comfortable for volunteers and guests. This Saturday, the weather gurus predict an early 52 degrees warming up to 67 during our breakfast hours. Who’da thunk?
We have a resupply of the “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors” book from the Morongo Basin Historical Society, for sale as a JVIA fundraiser for only $20 each. You can purchase them on Saturday, along with several other items great for gifts or yourself.
If you have not visited the community center before, from Old Woman Springs Road (scenic Highway 247), between mile markers 21 and 22, turn at the big Johnson Valley sign onto Larrea Road (paved) and go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road.
The Homestead Valley Community Council remains active, although next Monday’s regular meeting, scheduled to be held here in the Johnson Valley Community Center, has been crossed off the calendar. The HVCC also had to cancel the summer solstice fundraiser planned for June 20.
The HVCC campaign for establishing Hwy. 247 as a state scenic highway progresses and planning for emergency preparedness continues. HVCC hopes to resume the regular monthly meetings (the next would be in Flamingo Heights, then Yucca Mesa in August), if all goes well. Stay tuned.
——
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.
