Rescue teams pull man from old mine shaft

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Rescuers from the county fire department crawled and rappelled through more than 900 feet of narrow mine shafts to save a Twentynine Palms man in the Old Dale Mining District Sunday.
Two Twentynine Palms men in their 30s went exploring in the mine shafts east of the city around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7. They entered a warren of shafts in the area of Golden Crown Road and after traversing close to 1,000 feet of horizontal and vertical mine shafts, one of them could not get back out.
“They rappelled down and the idea was to climb the ropes back out of the final drop, but one of them could not,” said Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle, incident commander of the rescue operation.
“He was uninjured but unable to get out of there.”
The man’s friend got out of the mine shaft and called 911 Sunday morning.
“They reportedly went out to the area about 11 p.m. the night before, so by the time we’d gotten the call at 5 a.m., he’d already been down there for six hours,” Tuttle said.
A crew from the Twentynine Palms fire station was first on the scene, and they requested assistance from the Marine Corps combat center and the fire department’s three search and rescue teams.
Rescuers had to crawl and drop through a warren of shafts while rigged out with harnesses, rope gear, light sources and communications equipment.
“It’s like a labyrinth,” Tuttle said.
The entrance hole is about 3 feet around. Rescuers had to belly crawl for roughly the first 50 feet, then skirt around a drop of unknown depth on a 14-inch ledge, according to county fire.
They climbed down a 200-foot drop on a ladder left by previous explorers, kneeled and belly crawled over another 150 feet, headed down another drop, then crawled through 100 feet of horizontal space before the final 90-foot drop.
At the bottom was the stranded man.
He was unhurt but tired and dehydrated, Tuttle said. Rescuers used rope systems to hoist him up the vertical drops; he could crawl on his own power through the horizontal shafts.
Once he was freed, fire department paramedics evaluated him.
“They started treating him for dehydration and he declined any further medical treatment or transportation to the hospital,” Tuttle said.
In total, firefighters were on the scene around 20 hours, and in active rescue operations for around 15 hours. Two of the first rescuers to go down into the mine were also two of the last to leave.
“I have the utmost respect for them,” Tuttle said.
Thirty-five firefighters responded, including Tuttle, who had a message for other explorers.
“I would encourage people to stay out of the mines. There are a lot of dangers,” Tuttle said. “This guy was lucky that he wasn’t injured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.