Today is Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, Union General Gordon Granger arrived to relay the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved Texans, letting them know they were free. To honor this celebration of freedom, there are two events today in Twentynine Palms.
Join the auto caravan, hosted by the newly formed Desert Diversity Collective. Drivers should meet beginning at 4 p.m. at the lot across from the Arco AM/PM at 73434 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The auto caravan will end at Jeannine Beauty Supply at 6470 Adobe Road for an unofficial gathering with presentations on the history of the holiday, games, food and music. Wear yellow to honor the theme, “Life Gave Us Lemons, We Made Lemonade.” Black lives matter.
Cultural education: Last week I mentioned a friend suggested the book “The Arc of a Bad Idea: Understanding and Transcending Race,” by Dr. Carlos Hoyt. It arrived on my doorstep on Wednesday. Dr. Hoyt also has some videos on YouTube, if you are interested in learning about his work. What I do know, from conversations with this friend, is that Dr. Hoyt’s work presents an alternative to the hegemonic racial world view and some may find it controversial. If you read this column and you have resources to share on this subject, please email them to me — you’ll find a contact email at the end of the column. We are all in this together.
If you are finding dead rabbits of any kind on your property, it is likely related to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease. If you find one, Morongo Basin Conversation Association instructs, “The carcass should either be double bagged and disposed of in the trash or single bagged and buried at least 24 inches deep.” Please also report your finding(s) to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife using the form at https://bit.ly/2UPRiaQ.
If you were all geared up to get some landscaping ideas for your home this year at the Morongo Basin Conservation Associations Desert-Wise Landscaping tour that was canceled, there is good news! MBCA is working with a professional producer, photographers and editors to create a virtual tour. The tour will feature video, still photography and interviews with the owners. Stay tuned at the mbca.org website or go to the website and get signed up for their newsletter so you don’t miss out!
Why was the newspaper reporter talking to the ice cream? Answer: She was looking for the scoop.
