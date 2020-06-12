Fulmer’s online gallery opens new exhibition

Asher Grey Gallery, an online gallery managed by Fred Fulmer, presents a new art show, “Tell Me More,” featuring Ben Allanoff and Anna Stump, Jacob Dudley, Kathleen King, Gregg Ross, Barbara Schwan, Igor Stevanovic and Julie Weiman. The show will be featured from June 1 through July 30 at artsy.net/asher-grey-gallery.
The public is invited to take a glimpse into the worlds of eight extraordinary artists who are expressing the power of art as a healing force in this period of isolation during the pandemic.
Ben Allanoff collaborated with artist Anna Stump to create unique abstract works, a multi-layered intuitive collective mark-making. Both artists acknowledge, with gratitude, the influence of the great Franz Kline.
Jacob Dudley’s new abstract paintings are color and rhythm explorations. They showcase various color palettes based on his experience with the landscape.
Kathleen King is an Oakland-born artist whose sculptural assemblages transform found materials through arrangement — interlocking, piling, stacking, hanging, tying and leaning. The work draws inspiration from urban surroundings to reference construction sites, homeless encampments, buildings, streets, signs and fences.
Gregg Ross gives us a unique take on classic movies, TV shows and Hollywood celebrities while referencing some whimsical scenarios. His art expresses a lifelong fascination with the challenge and psychological accessibility of figurative representation. The oil paintings consist of precisely-rendered items placed in staged surroundings.
Barbara Schwan is inspired by the mystery of life and the infinite beauty of nature.
Her medium of work is painting, drawing, and ceramics.
Igor Stevanovic, an international artist from Serbia, works with a combination of paper cut-outs, magazine images and stickers to create montaged collaged works on paper.
Julie Weiman is an artist who lives in California and Boston. While abstract, this work is grounded in the landscape, specifically the Mojave Desert. Julie uses a range of mediums including inks, rust, graphite, pencil, acrylic, paper, fabric and wax. Her approach, including layering and scraping, leads to a richness in pigment and a depth of texture evocative of the land itself.
For more information, email info@ashergreygallery.com.
