Morongo musings: April 10
Today is Good Friday, Sunday is Easter. He gave his all. Let’s remember what really counts in this world and get our priorities straight.
Be sure to thank all these volunteers, first responders, medical personnel and others like store staff who are on the firing lines at this critical time. Also, don’t forget your masks!
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, until the coronavirus emergency is over, the Family Services Association will distribute a weekly meal package consisting of five frozen meals, milk, bread and fruit outside the Yucca Valley Senior Center. This replaces the meals served inside the senior center. The requested donation is $3 per meal. Info: (951) 342-3057.
The Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is closed until further notice. It is being patrolled. Thank you for your cooperation.
Open for take-out meals:
Dillon Burgers & Beer is open for take-out only from 11 to 7 every day, at 49571 Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Orders: (760) 774-9896.
Sand to Snow Monument Bar & Grill is open for takeout only from noon to 8 p.m. every day, at 49827 Twentynine Palms Highway. Orders: (760) 363-9988.
During this crisis, You Are Not Alone, a volunteer service through the Sheriff’s Department, is accepting phone calls from those who feel the need to make contact with the outside world. Info: (760) 363-6072.
The Disaster Distress Hotline is available 24 hours a day and is answered by trained crisis counselors who can support you or someone you care about who is feeling distress related to the coronavirus. Call (800) 985-5990 or test “Talk With Us” to 66746.
For general information about the coronavirus, the county has a non-medical hotline at (909) 387-3911.
Be safe. Be well. Wash your hands and keep your hands off your face.
Email your items to
carolnottall@gmail.com or call (760) 363-6072.
