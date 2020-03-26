SAN BERNARDINO — The county’s arts council will host an online meeting to share innovations and resources in the arts next week.
Artists are invited to join San Bernardino County Arts Connection at “One Inland Empire Artists Convening” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at https://oneieartistconvening.eventbrite.com.
This event will be an chance for artists and arts leaders to share innovative ways to adapt to the changing world of technology.
Arts Connection is also putting together an online exhibition for April to celebrate Culture and Creativity Month and Earth Day.
The theme is “We Count: New Work Emerging.”
The exhibit will be all online and it will be free to submit art.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/w78e3hd.
