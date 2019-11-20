29 Palms schools earn trophies for behavior program

MORONGO BASIN — Six Morongo Unified School District schools were recognized this month for their work creating positive environments for children.
Joshua Tree Elementary School won the highest honor during the county Superintendent of Schools’ Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support Showcase held Nov. 14 in San Bernardino.
Condor, Landers and Palm Vista elementary schools, Twentynine Palms Junior High School and Twentynine Palms High School were also recognized.
Joshua Tree Elementary School was one of only six schools in the county to receive the highest honor of platinum, and the only school to receive the award for two consecutive years.
“We at Joshua Tree Elementary hold ourselves to high behavioral and moral standards in order to achieve academic, social and economic success,” Principal Daniele Snider said.
“Our Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Program exemplifies our belief and commitment to these standards.”
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten praised each of the schools.
“As evident by our schools’ faithful implementation of the multi-tiered Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Program, our district is living the mission to provide an education that is preparing students to be successful in college, career and society through their focus on the whole child,” he said.
Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support is the framework local schools use to encourage good behavior and prevent harmful behavior.
The approach to behavior management involves shifting the focus to positive reinforcement, according to MUSD.
Proponents of this approach say it evolves the entire culture of a school. The more students who participate in the positive behavior, the more positive the entire school culture becomes.
