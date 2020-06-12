Mike writes:
There’s a lot of news to report following a few weeks’ hiatus, but first and foremost I want to express how thankful I am that you’re reading this column. So far, Landers has dodged a bullet with no reported cases of COVID-19. Please do not let that lull you into believing we are no longer at risk; because we are. Just as our county and others have begun relaxing stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, we are beginning to see a rise in cases. Please continue to limit your exposure to others, wear your mask when away from home and wash your hands frequently.
Landers Thrift Shoppe is open again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Shoppe volunteers have been hard at work installing new displays, cleaning and getting everything in order. You’ll need a face mask to enter, and the number of shoppers will be limited to allow safe spacing between customers and volunteers; so please be patient.
The shelves are full, so donations are not being accepted at this time, but cash and credit cards are. So come out for some serious bargains! All proceeds support the Landers Community Association. The shoppe is at Belfield Hall at 58380 Reche Road, just east of the Landers Post Office.
The regular third-Monday commodities food giveaway happens at 8:30 a.m. this Monday at Belfield Hall.
New procedures require the public to remain in their vehicles, with cars lining up down Becker Road. The distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.
A volunteer will come to the vehicle. We should all should really appreciate the work these volunteers have been doing continuing to get food into the hands of those who need it throughout the pandemic!
A second food giveaway now happens at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Homestead Valley Park, 1501 Belfield Blvd., in Landers. A box of fresh produce will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Please wear your face mask for your safety and the safety of the volunteers. Proof of residency is not required.
Becky writes:
Life seems to be slowly starting to return to normal with businesses starting to open. We were by Marshalls three times on Monday and there was a very long line each time.
The traffic has been horrendous the last couple of weeks. Driving habits certainly did not improve much either.
Landers has been peaceful but not so quiet with the horrible winds we had for several days. The weather also seems to be a bit confused. Should it be hot this week or cold?
Sadly, we lost our dear friend and longtime Landers resident Dorothy Church (aka The Sunshine Hag). The family will let us know when they are able to hold a celebration of life for her. She was an amazing lady and we all miss her dearly.
The line at the senior center to pick up lunches on Wednesday seems to be getting a little shorter each week. People are able to get out a little more now.
We still have no idea when we will be able to open all the sites and begin severing hot lunches again.
——
Please call Becky at (760) 401-4963 or email her at beckybell39@yahoo.com or to reach Mike Lipsitz call (760) 449-4048 or email mikelipsitz@gmail.com.
