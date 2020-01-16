Coach and actor arrested for lewd acts with child

PIONEERTOWN — A 55-year-old performer and coach, Jonathan Linn, was arrested for rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and false imprisonment Tuesday. Investigators allege he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old child.
Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station received a report of a sexual relationship between Linn and the child on Jan. 6. School Resource Officer Michael Sellers learned the criminal relationship allegedly had been going on for more than a year.
Linn was arrested Tuesday in the 5600 block of Mountain View Lane in Pioneertown and booked at West Valley Detention Center on $250,000 bail.
He is scheduled to appear at the Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse today.
Linn was an assistant coach for the Yucca Valley High School football team during the 2019 season. He was vetted and approved by the board of education and was relieved of his duties immediately after the district was made aware of his arrest.
“As a public school district, our most important work is to protect the safety and well-being of our students,” said Superintendent Tom Baumgarten. “As a result, when unusual allegations of this nature are made, we take prompt action to protect our students.”
Linn was involved in community programs including the Wild West Theater in Pioneertown and a variety of country-western dance groups. He was also a musician and frontman for the John Linn Band.
Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
Watch Josh blame the cops.
I would like to commend the police on Their fine effort and excellent service they provided in this arrest.
My heart goes out to the child that was assaulted and molested by this predator.
Thanks again to the San Bernardino County sheriff's department. God bless.
And understatement of the year award goes to..................
Little Tommy Baumgartner.
Also known for vetting Caleb Hesse!
And Mr Rausch .
And Mr. Brown .
And.......the beat goes on
