Deputies investigate human bones found near national park

JOSHUA TREE — Homicide detectives and medical examiners are investigating human bones found in or near Joshua Tree National Park around 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
A hiker reported finding a partial human skeleton in Section 6, said Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the county Sheriff’s Department.
Section 6 is roughly a square mile of land east of Quail Springs Road, outside the western border of the park.
The hiker directed a deputy back into the remote landscape about 150 feet west of the national park, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The deputy found the bones and sent photographs of them to the coroner’s division, where employees confirmed they were human.
The scene was secured for the night and on Friday, Jan. 17, a helicopter crew flew homicide detectives, coroner’s investigators and crime scene investigators into the park, where they retrieved the bones.
Investigators will examine the remains to determine who they were and how that person died.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective James Tebbetts or Sgt. Ryan Smith at (909) 387-3589. Callers may make anonymous tips at (800) 782-7463 or www.wetip.com.
The bones were found just two days after the remains of Canadian hiker Paul Miller were found inside the park. Miller, 51, died in July 2019.
(1) comment
Scary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.