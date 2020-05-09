YUCCA VALLEY — The Hi-Desert Water District will move forward with its plan to transition to districting, but not until 2022.
General Manager Ed Muzik presented a resolution to the board of directors at their meeting Wednesday night.
The resolution stated that the Hi-Desert Water District intends to transition from an at-large electoral system, where the entire jurisdiction votes for each member of the board of directors, to a by-division electoral system, where jurisdiction is divided.
This would mean that a board candidate must live within an election division, and that board candidate is elected only by voters residing within that election division.
The plan to move to districting was recommended to the board last year in response to a number of cities and other public agencies in California being sued under the California Voting Rights Act.
The CVRA was adopted in 2002 to address a long-time problem of voters from a protected class being unable to influence elections, due to being overpowered by a racial or wealth-class majority in an at-large election.
Since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, many local agencies have converted or are in the process of converting to by-district/by-division election, including the Morongo Unified School District, the town of Yucca Valley and the city of Twentynine Palms.
Muzik said that, after consulting their lawyers, district leaders decided to make the move to avoid possible litigation.
Due to the 2020 census, he and the district’s lawyers recommended that the board halt the move until the 2022 election so they can use the results of the census to outline the districts.
“We’re passing a resolution saying we’re going to move forward today with the districts but not until the 2022 election, until the census is complete,” he said.
The board voted to approve the resolution. Staff will begin working on drawing the districts after receiving information from the census.
