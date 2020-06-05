JOHNSON VALLEY — A 25-year-old resident of Hesperia, Daniel Davis, was arrested in Joshua Tree Friday for falsifying a report of an assault and a hate crime. He was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail.
Deputies assigned to the city of Victorville were called to the Victor Valley Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday to speak to a patient, Davis, who claimed he had been assaulted.
Davis told them that two men had boxed in his vehicle when he was driving on Old Woman Springs Road in Johnson Valley and then forced him off the highway.
He said the men then confronted him, vandalized his vehicle, slashed him with razor blades and yelled racial slurs at him.
He alleged that the suspects were two black men wearing masks.
On Wednesday, detectives from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station followed up on the case and found that Davis’ allegations were false. They determined that he concocted the entire incident “for personal reasons,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said he damaged his own vehicle and caused the injuries upon his own person, including the razor blade cuts.
The case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for filing of charges. An arrest warrant was issued for Davis for reporting a false assault and hate crime.
Davis was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Friday at 63665 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree for his active warrant and is being held on $25,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detective A. Halloway of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to stay anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or leave information at www.wetip.com.
