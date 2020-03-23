SAN BERNARDINO — Eight new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed over the weekend, bringing the total number of people in San Bernardino County who have tested positive to 17 as of Monday morning.
Additional cases have been expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the county.
“There is a fairly even distribution of cases throughout our county. No one should assume the virus is not present in their community,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting county health officer.
“We must presume and behave as if the virus is everywhere.”
Gustafson urges everyone in San Bernardino County to heed the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state public health officer on Thursday, March 19.
“Complying with public health orders is essential to our continued health and safety,” Gustafson said. “These orders are not intended to spark panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our health care system functioning.”
Health officials say they are trying to “flatten the curve” by
San Bernardino County is not releasing details of where new patients live, but the commander of the Twentynine Palms combat center said a civilian man in Yucca Valley was one of the confirmed cases.
Brigadier General Roger Turner made the statement on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center’s official Facebook page Friday, March 20.
Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick announced he was the first positive case of COVID-19 in Big Bear. The mayor was tested Thursday, March 19, and tests came back positive late Friday.
“This is not the announcement that I imagined, but I hope that by going public on what is normally a private, HIPAA-type subject can be a learning moment for our tight-knit community,” he said.
People with questions about the new virus can also call San Bernardino County’s coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
