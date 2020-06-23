TWENTYNINE PALMS — Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station are still searching for Erika Ashley Lloyd, a 37-year-old resident of Walnut Creek. Lloyd’s car was found abandoned near Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms on Tuesday, June 16.
The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station is actively working the investigation and searches are being conducted on the ground and from the air.
Lloyd was last seen Sunday, June 14, in Walnut Creek. Her car was found on the highway two days later and she had not yet been reported missing, so the vehicle was towed. Her family reported her missing the following day.
Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Jodie Miller said there have been no local sightings of Lloyd so, at this time, deputies are still not sure if she was ever in the area.
“We have had no positive sightings in our district,” she said. “There is thought that she may have been at Joshua Tree National Park but no sightings.”
Lloyd is believed to have been traveling to the park to camp at the time of her disappearance. Because of this, deputies have conducted searches near both park entrances and other areas along the highway. Park rangers are also searching within the park.
Lloyd’s sister-in-law, Jenna Lloyd, said the family is not sure if she went walking into the desert or if she got picked up by an individual on the highway.
Her family is very worried about her condition.
“We are all extremely worried, as you can imagine,” she said. “Not only are we worried about her physical health conditions, but worried about her mental state as well.”
On Monday, June 22, deputies continued the search on Twentynine Palms Highway between White Feather Road and Mojave Ranch, but found no new leads.
Loyd is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has brown hair, blue eyes and a slender build.
If you, or anyone you know, has information regarding this case, call the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.