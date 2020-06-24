Our little community is definitely busier now that the Airbnbs have reopened. With upward of 600 places available for short-term rental in Joshua Tree alone, that’s a lot of extra people filling our neighborhoods.
Then we have marijuana grows popping up like mushrooms all over the mesa. Some are obviously legal; their noise pollution is zero, their grow lights are considerate and they look neat and well organized. On the other hand we have several in our area that look hinky to say the least. One grow house was covered in plastic sheeting and the first good wind blew that to smithereens, leaving tattered sheets blowing across the desert.
At night their uber-bright grow lights illuminate our dark skies making star-watching mighty challenging. Others run generators all night, completely shattering the pristine silence we all love so much out here.
Honestly I understand neighbors trying to make a little extra income, but I do resent my quality of life being affected. We put up with all the extra people, pets, dust, lights, noise and vehicles … we provide the desert atmosphere guests are looking for, but we do not benefit one single tiny bit.
Here’s Mary: With the days being longer, the stargazing opportunity is shorter, but there are still plenty of cosmic beings to look out for.
Just after sunset, look for Mercury just above the horizon. You must hurry, though, as it will only be there for around an hour.
If you miss spotting Mercury, do not run straight back inside. Stick around and see if you can spot “night-glowing” clouds. This is not some alien phenomenon but a natural occurrence during warmer weather. The clouds you are seeing are formed 40 to 50 miles in the sky. The clouds will appear to glow a pearl white when other clouds seem to be darkening with nightfall. The reason for the beautiful glow is ice crystals formed around floating dust particles. As the sun sets these ice particles pick up the slanting rays and reflect them to a lower, regular cloud laden with water, so it absorbs the evening light.
Stay well, neighbors!
