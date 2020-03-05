Wildcats trump Lightning in preseason match

YUCCA VALLEY — The Joshua Springs golf team invited the Twentynine Palms Wildcats to a preseason non-league match at Hawk’s Landing Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats won by 30 strokes.
It was the first match of the season for the Wildcats. Aaron Kinitz, Nick Nance, Jacob Stacey, Caleb Benton, Austin Bahrkimer and Gabe Villescas played as the team’s six starters and scored a cumulative 240.
Villescas, Bahrkimer and Stacey tied for the low score of the day. Each player shot a 45.
“We’re looking pretty good this year,” said head coach Gary Bell. “This is a good kick-off of our season.”
Bell said most of the starting players are returners, but newcomers Aaron Kinitz, a freshman, and Nick Nance are making great additions to the team.
“Kinitz is just a freshman and he’s pretty new to golf but he’s a really hard worker and he is getting better every day,” Bell said. “I expect good things out of him.”
The Lightning were represented by starters Kona Long, Noah Gessaman, Eden Dufour, Aaron Pringle, Jeff Bishop and Josiah Demaray. Bishop shot the low score of the day for Joshua Springs: 51. As a team, they scored a cumulative 290.
Next week, the Wildcats will play in their first league contest on the road in Banning Tuesday. They will play their first home match aboard the combat center at 2:45 p.m. March 19 against Indio.
Joshua Springs will play their first league match Wednesday against Mesa Grande Academy. They will return home on March 18 for their next home match against Desert Chapel Academy. Tee-off is at 3 p.m.
