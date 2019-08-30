MCAGCC — A Marine was shot during live-fire training on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center July 28, Marine Corps officials confirmed this week.
The man was paralyzed from the neck down after being shot during a company live fire range training, according to a Navy mishap report.
“We can confirm that a U.S. Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 25th Regiment was injured during live-fire training in Twentynine Palms, California, on July 28, 2019,” 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, media officer, stated in an email to The Desert Trail.
“The incident took place during a scheduled training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center,” he said.
“The Marine was treated and stabilized by a medical support team at the site of the incident before being transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.”
The Marine has since been transferred to a specialized care facility, where he remains in serious but stable condition, according to the spokesman.
1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment is a reserve unit that has been taking part in Integrated Training Exercise 5-19 at the combat center in Twentynine Palms.
The exercise is a live-fire and combined-arms exercise designed to train Marines and sailors before deployment.
“We recognize our training operations are inherently dangerous and we place safety at the forefront of every mission,” Edinburgh said.
“We stand with the family of the injured Marine and we are grateful to the medical professionals for their care and support to one of our own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.