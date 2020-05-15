Sing along and worship in the comfort of your own vehicle at drive-in church services at Godwin Christian Fellowship, 6389 Godwin Road at Twentynine Palms Highway, at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17. The service will last no longer than an hour. This is a wonderful opportunity to attend church while still following coronavirus guidelines. For more information, contact Pastor Max Rossi at Mrossi121@yahoo.com or (831) 234-6848 or Brother Wally Currie at (760) 449-8683.
USDA food distribution, in a drive-thru format, will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road. Wear a face covering and stay in your vehicle. Enter the access road at the east end of the community center and continue driving counterclockwise around the community center. Someone will come to your vehicle at a safe distance and ask for information. Another volunteer will place your box of food in your vehicle at whatever location you indicate. The community center and park are closed, so there are no public restrooms available.
Karen’s Commentary: I’m pretty used to wearing a face mask and keeping my distance from every living soul at the grocery store and doctor’s office. My big concern is that many people are going to hear and read about things beginning to open up and assume we’re suddenly back to normal! I sure hope this doesn’t happen because it could mean a big setback that would actually prolong undesirable rules and regulations of what is right now our everyday lives.
I think from now on most of us will be pretty reluctant to get close to strangers or shake hands with everyone or cough or sneeze in public. That is probably a good thing! Since the public guidelines have made such an impression on us, I hope it has also made a big impression in other ways such as pulling together with our fellow humans, no matter where their home is, to make things better for all people everywhere.
This whole situation is something none of us has ever been through before and we certainly should contemplate on what each of us has learned from it. I personally am so grateful to still be on this Earth along with my entire family.
Handy Hint: To prevent thread from tangling, run the threaded needle through a sheet of Bounce before beginning to sew.
Today’s Thought: When she saw her first strands of gray hair she thought she’d dye.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
