JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — All park roads will close to vehicles and campgrounds will be closed Saturday, March 21, under order by the National Park Service.
Joshua Tree National Park, responding to the executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, announced new measures to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning.
The park will offer limited services outside those to protect visitors or resources.
All park roads are closed to vehicles, campgrounds are closed and the park will not issue permits or conduct public or educational programs on site.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at Joshua Tree National Park is our number one priority,” a news release from park spokeswoman Hannah Schwalbe states.
People may still hike, bike and climb in the national park, according to Schwalbe; they can’t drive in, but the park remains open to bicycle and hiker access.
Wilderness access using the Covington Flats Road as well as the entrances to Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon and Long Canyon will remain open. Backcountry permits will not be required for the use of these areas and overnight backcountry camping is permitted.
Additionally, urban trail access at the Oasis of Mara, the California Riding and Hiking Trail, Rattlesnake Canyon, Eureka Peak and the High View Nature Trail as accessed via Black Rock campground will remain open to provide healthy recreation opportunities.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
