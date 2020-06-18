MORONGO BASIN — Mary Beal, a botanist who traveled the Mojave Desert in the early 20th century, will be the topic of an online presentation at 4 p.m. today at joshuatree.org/live.
The digital event is sponsored by the Desert Institute at Joshua Tree National Park.
Julia Sizek, an anthropology Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley, will share about the life of Beal, a Riverside librarian who moved to Daggett in the early 1900s and lived in a tent and then a small cabin that she built on a ranch.
She traveled through the desert on her own, studying plants and flowers and becoming a nationally recognized amateur botanist. She wrote botany columns for Desert Magazine.
Fellow Desert Magazine contributor Harold Weight described her in a December 1948 issue: “If you should come upon a small active woman in some isolated corner of the Mojave, wrapped about with photographic equipment and clinging to the canyon wall with fingers and toes while she decides whether to study a flower or investigate a mineral specimen, it will be quite safe to say: ‘Hello, Mary Beal.’”
The presenter, Sizek, is published on her historical research for many topics, including the Willie Boy manhunt and the history of railroads in the Mojave Desert.
