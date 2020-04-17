YUCCA VALLEY — The town has given grants of $5,000 each to 13 businesses so far in its new business support program.
The Town Council discussed the grant program in a special meeting Tuesday and gave staff and Town Manager Curtis Yakimow the authority to approve business grants without asking for council approval.
The new Yucca Together Economic Assistance Package gives up to $5,000 to businesses to cover costs including mortgage or lease payments, utilities, insurance, payroll and supplies.
So far, a total of $65,000 has been allocated out of the $250,000 set aside.
“It’s a tough time and I want our residents to know we’ll get through this,” Councilman Robert Lombardo said.
Sarah Tabbush, owner of Nitty Gritty Antiques in Yucca Valley, wrote a letter to the council requesting grant money. Her letter was read out loud during the meeting.
“I am still very much in the startup phase of my small business and the economic impact of a swift shutdown during the height of our tourist season is devastating,” Tabbush wrote.
“If granted, I will leverage the economic support to maintain my business overhead. Without this, there is a grave risk I will not have a viable business in the future.”
Fifteen businesses applied for grants, and town staff rejected two because they didn’t meet the criteria: Route 62 Diner and Century House, a short-term vacation rental.
Businesses had to have an office or storefront; home-based businesses and vacation rentals didn’t qualify.
They also had to have a current business registration with the town, show how COVID-19 was affecting them, have a proposed recovery plan and be likely to reopen after the pandemic and make less than $1 million in annual revenues.
The grants are available to nonprofit as well.
Grants will be awarded to the following:
•Fins and Fangs Pet Store.
•Route 62 Vintage.
•Desert Communities Transportation Services (a non-emergency medical transportation service).
•Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
•Elite Cosmetology School.
•Farmers Insurance.
•Funky and Darn Near New.
•Legion Gaming.
•Nitty Gritty (business registration is pending).
•PR Legal Documents.
•Strata Tattoo Lab.
•Brilliant Dance Academy.
•Organic Market Cafe (business registration is required).
The council authorized Yakimow to approve upcoming grants.
“Those grantees would be determined at a staff level,” Yakimow said.
“I agree with leaving it up to the town to manage it,” Mayor Jeff Drozd said. “I think this is a great idea.”
Mayor Pro Tem Merl Abel, said he has full confidence in the staff’s ability to approve the grants.
“I do agree we should streamline the process,” Abel said.
“It is very important we maintain our small businesses at this time.”
Abel also applauded the town’s emergency funds and solid reserves.
“Having those emergency funds is so vital,” Abel said.
“I’m glad the councils before us left a decent amount of reserves.”
Sheriff’s capt: We’re ready
to weather the storm
Participating in the meeting remotely were San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Capt. Lucas Niles and fire Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle.
“We’re hoping we don’t have any surges, but we want to be prepared,” Tuttle said.
Niles said sheriff deputies “remain available” and ready to serve.
He also added they are seeing a slight decrease in calls for service.
“We’re poised to weather the storm,” Niles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.