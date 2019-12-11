Pancakes and baked goods benefit Way Station

YUCCA VALLEY — A pancake breakfast and bake sale to benefit the Way Station will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Cross Christian Fellowship, 7333 Apache Trail (behind Kasa Market).
Diners are invited to enjoy pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee for only $5 per person.
They can purchase holiday treats at the same time at a bake sale featuring cookies, candy, fudge, cakes and other sweets.
The Way Station ministry is dedicated to making sure that no one in the Morongo Basin goes hungry.
At its Joshua Tree headquarters, Steve and Duffy Cook and their staff and volunteers serve continental breakfasts and hot lunches every weekday, along with Bible studies, baptisms and clothing giveaways.
They also provide food for holidays with events like Easter Hams and Yams on Good Friday and Turkey Day food boxes on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
About 600 people gathered at the ministry’s Joshua Tree facility for this year’s Turkey Day event.
For Christmas, the Way Station hosts a Jesus birthday party for children and provides Christmas food and gift boxes to needy families.
For more information or to volunteer or donate, call the Way Station at (760) 366-8088.
