MORONGO BASIN —Dawn Rowe, the Yucca Valley woman who was appointed to the 3rd District county supervisor seat in December 2018, appears to have won the seat outright with no need for a runoff.
Rowe secured 55.68 percent of the votes in the final unofficial election night results, released at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Redlands Councilman Eddie Tejeda was in second place with 18 percent. Retired college educator Kaisar Ahmed followed with 14.6 percent.
If Rowe can hold on to a lead of 50 percent plus one vote, she will avoid a runoff in the November election.
The winner’s four-year term will start Dec. 7, 2020, county spokesman David Wert said.
Rowe, a Yucca Valley Town Council member from 2010 to 2014, went on to work as field representative for Congressman Paul Cook.
Her campaign platform included supporting the Sheriff’s Department, improving services to homeless people and protecting rural neighborhoods by limiting renewable-energy developments.
She was endorsed by Cook as well as all of her fellow county supervisors, Sheriff John McMahon and District Attorney Jason Anderson.
Rowe was appointed by the county board of supervisors after Supervisor James Ramos won an election to the state Assembly.
The county got 48 eligible applications to replace Ramos. Each remaining supervisor emailed his or her top candidates, up to 10, to the board clerk to narrow the field. The supervisors interviewed the remaining 13 candidates and chose five as the finalists, including Rowe.
However, Ruth Musser Lopez and Michael Gomez Daly both sent letters to the county advising that they considered the emails sent by supervisors to be secret ballots, which is prohibited under state open-meeting law.
In response, each supervisor submitted three names from the original 48 candidates. Six people were selected — the same five people the board had selected in its previous meeting and Christopher Carrillo, Ramos’ deputy chief of staff.
After interviewing all six, the supervisors appointed Rowe.
Musser-Lopez and Daly both sued the county over the appointment. A superior court judge ruled her appointment was unlawful, but a judge from a higher court allowed Rowe to stay on the board while the lawsuit is decided.
I voted for Tejeda, but Rowe is fine. At least she's local and understands our issues.
She only understands our issues if they pertain to her agenda. Sorry, not a fan of Rowe’s. I voted for Ickes. I wanted anyone but Rowe. The voters have spoken. I don’t agree, but respect the decision. I expect her to be voting in lockstep with her ex-boss and crony Paul Cool, also elected to the BOS representing the Victorville area. And, the beat goes on. La, dee, da, dee....
I'd like to know more about Rowe's efforts to "improving services to homeless people and protecting rural neighborhoods by limiting renewable-energy developments."
What kinds of services? Housing First or bags of sandwiches? There's a big difference.
I support protecting rural neighborhoods and the delicate desert landscape, but what kind of limitations is Rowe suggesting putting on renewable energy developments? I agree we shouldn't destroy the desert to power places like LA or Orange County. I don't actually know what percentage of High Desert electricity is renewable or coal. I hope Rowe is being thoughtful about this kind of thing, we need smart leaders.
