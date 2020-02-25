Two survivors are still road ready

Len Bruchs of Yucca Valley bought his Metropolitan brand new on Sept. 30, 1958, for $1,750. Sixty-two years later, they’re both still on the road.
“I never thought when I got it that I’d have it all this time,” Bruchs said during a recent drive to the newspaper office.
“Everything works … except me,” he quipped from the driver’s seat.
Born in Chicago and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bruchs moved with his family to California in 1938. He went to high school at Holy Angels in Arcadia and got a job at a furniture store before starting work at the post office on May 16, 1959.
Bruchs was a letter carrier for 41½ years. He moved to Joshua Tree when he was 24 and started delivering mail in Palm Springs. He married Gail, the daughter of a fellow postal employee, in 1964, and the two moved to Yucca Valley.
Now a widower, Bruchs still lives in Yucca Valley and still drives his Metropolitan from time to time.
“It’s just part of me,” he said.
“It’s a survivor, kind of like me, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.