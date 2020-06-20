Yucca Valley reduces staff, keeps sheriff’s contract intact

YUCCA VALLEY— The town’s budget for the next fiscal year shows deep cuts with canceled programs, but avoids taking money from the contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The financial fallout from the shutdown due to COVID-19 will hit the town of Yucca Valley hard in fiscal year 2020-21, which begins July 1.
Even with the dramatic loss in money, the town staff reported they were still able to balance the $10.8 million budget.
Expected spending includes $5.6 million in public safety — the full amount requested by the county Sheriff’s Department to provide police in Yucca Valley.
The town fully funded its contract with the sheriff by cutting spending for operations and supplies and eliminating cost-of-living adjustments for staff, according to Town Manager Curtis Yakimow.
“It was a collaborative effort on behalf of your entire staff to bring you this budget,” Yakimow said. “We all need to live within our means.”
Sales taxes and transient occupancy taxes make up the bulk of the town’s revenues. Both are expected to drop — by 25 percent for sales taxes and 50 percent for transient occupancy taxes, which hotels charge their guests and then pass on to the town.
One full-time and one part-time position at the animal shelter will be eliminated, but no one will be laid off there. A part-time kennel technician recently left and that job will not be filled. The full-time animal control field officer is transferring to an unfilled but budgeted position.
The town will reduce its aquatics program, concerts in the park, senior events, snow play day, museum exhibits, code enforcement and park and pool maintenance next year.
Earth Day, adult softball and the Yucca Valley Film Festival are all eliminated.
The budget passed with a 5-0 unanimous vote.
Councilman Rick Denison praised the staff’s efforts but said it is important to realize “we are not out of the woods yet.”
“Thank you for the excellent work on the budget,” he said. “Measure Y was our safety net. These aren’t easy decisions.”
Sarann Graham, of Yucca Valley, praised the budget.
“I am really pleased with your budget,” she said. “We really need our safety program.”
Town Clerk Lesley Copeland reported that five people emailed the town to support the budget and oppose cutting spending in the sheriff’s contract.
Nicholas Christensen, of Yucca Valley, spoke out against public safety funding and asked for “reinvesting” funds and improving criminal justice reforms. He added that everyone wants to keep the community safe, but he asked the council to do research for the “voices not in this room.”
“We need to have hard conversations on policing communities,” Christensen said.
“This is an issue that touches every aspect of society. I’m still learning too. Thank you for hearing me.”
Councilman Robert Lombardo said he opposes defunding the police — a term that means moving money from law enforcement to other programs that could prevent crime, like education and addiction treatment.
“The idea to defund the police is a little bit dangerous and misguided here,” Lombardo said.
Yakimow read a statement from the International City Managers Association supporting policing but suggesting police may “develop new ways” of doing things.
“We affirm our commitment to support the professional officers and staff that serve our communities and will work with them to develop new ways to reflect ideals that value all people,” Yakimow read.
“We are the ones who stand in the public square. As leaders in our own communities, it is up to each of us to make our voices heard, but more importantly, to listen, to learn and to use our voices to amplify the voices of others.”
Sheriff’s Capt. Lucas Niles cautioned the council last month that cutting just 5-10 percent of the contract with the Sheriff’s Department would have major effects in Yucca Valley.
The town could lose both of its sheriff’s safety specialist positions, a deputy and a clerical position, he warned.
Niles also said each deputy responds to about 2,010 calls per year. He said the ideal number for a community of Yucca Valley’s size is about 1,800 calls per deputy.
Niles also said violent crime increased by 33 percent in 2018-2019 in Yucca Valley.
