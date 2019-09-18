Rowe announces re-election bid

MORONGO BASIN — Dawn Rowe, the 3rd District supervisor for San Bernardino County, announced this week that she will be seeking reelection to her seat in the 2020 primary election.
A Yucca Valley resident, Rowe represents the Morongo Basin, Barstow, Big Bear, Colton, Loma Linda Redlands, Highland and Grand Terrace.
Rowe was appointed to the board of supervisors in December 2018 to complete the remainder of Supervisor James Ramos’ term. In her short time in office, she has spoken out in favor of lowering property taxes and has been a strong opponent against the FP-5 parcel assessment for fire services.
“I applied for appointment to the board of supervisors because I was frustrated with the business-as-usual approach that hurts the bottom line for families and job creators,” Rowe said in a press release.
Rowe said she has also received a lot of feedback that residents in rural communities, like the unincorporated areas of the Morongo Basin, find it difficult to access county services. She said she wants to make sure that her constituents understand they have an advocate on the board of supervisors.
Before serving on the board of supervisors, Rowe was a member of the Yucca Valley Town Council and a field representative for U.S. Congressman Paul Cook, who recently announced that he plans to run for the 1st District Supervisor seat in 2020.
Rowe’s candidacy has been endorsed by Cook.
