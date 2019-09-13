MORONGO BASIN — The U.S. Forest Service is looking to fill more than 1,500 temporary spring and summer jobs in California starting Monday.
Positions are open in Fawnskin, Idyllwild, Lytle Creek and San Bernardino, spokesman Zachary Behrens said.
“The positions are on fire engines and hotshot crews, at our two heli-tack bases and the air tanker base in San Bernardino and in dispatch, which is also located in San Bernardino,” he added.
Beginning Monday, the positions will be listed on USAJOBS.gov under the titles “Forestry Aid” and “Forestry Technician.”
“Because the U.S. Forest Service will be hiring for a variety of positions nation- and statewide during this time, applicants need to search and apply for positions locally,” Behrens advised.
Previous firefighting experience is not required for all the positions.
Positions are available across the state in many fields, including fire, recreation, wildlife and fisheries, botany, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.
The job announcements close Sept. 30.
To apply at USAJOBS, you’ll have to create a profile and set up your resume.
Be sure to read the job announcement thoroughly for specific information about the job requirements, certifications and materials that need to be included.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/r5/jobs/outreach or call human resources at (877) 372-7248, option 2.
“Forest Service employees believe in service, interdependence, conservation, diversity and safety,” said Randy Moore, Pacific Southwest regional forester.
“If you’re interested in helping us care for our nation’s public lands and serve local communities, I encourage you to consider joining the Forest Service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.