YUCCA VALLEY — Hi-Desert Water District will host a forum to share information about proposed changes to water rates at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the water district’s offices at 55439 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The district mailed notices to property owners and customers who could be affected by the new rates last month.
The district is proposing to reduce the rate structure from four to three tiers.
A rate consulting firm, Raftelis, studied Hi-Desert Water District’s finances and recommended the new rates. Without raising rates to make 3 percent more revenue each year starting in 2020, Raftelis said, Hi-Desert Water District would not have enough revenue to recover expenses in the next five years.
The water district currently charges rates based on a customer’s water use. Customers are divided into four tiers. In the new rates, the water district would combine its two highest-use tiers into one group.
For residential customers who are in tier one (those who use the least amount of water), rates would go from $3.65 per hundred cubit feet in 2020, gradually up to $4.11 in fiscal year 2024.
For those in tier two, the rates will gradually go up from $6.17 to $6.95 per hundred cubit feet. In tier three, rates will rise from $7.02 to $7.91.
Rates for business customers will rise as well. At most, tier-three business customers’ rates will rise 89 cents — from $7.02 in 2020 to $7.91 in 2024.
The full report and recommended rates are at http://www.hdwd.com/314/Proposed-New-Rates.
The water district would also raise the fixed monthly charge to all customers with meters.
The board of directors will consider adopting the new rates at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 55439 Twentynine Palms Highway.
If adopted, the new rates will go into effect on Feb. 1.
For information or to schedule a group presentation, contact the district at (760) 365-8333 or email info@hdwd.com.
