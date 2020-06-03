After some glorious temperatures and flower-filled hikes, many of us find ourselves headed back indoors, under what I like to call “lockdown”: windows and doors shut, shades, blinds and drapes pulled closed and the air or swamp sucking up the electricity.
If you’re looking for something refreshing and thirst quenching, get ready to try Watermelon Spearmint Ale – the summer flavor coming soon from Joshua Tree Brewery. Can’t wait? Hit up their drive-thru this afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. and pick up a can or growler of what they’ve been brewing. The brewery is located at 6393 Sunset Road.
Visit the Open Air Market at Miller Art and Gifts at the Shops @ Zanny’s in downtown Joshua Tree on Saturday. The market will feature photography and artwork by Mitch and Kathy Miller. The art will be out all day, beginning at 11 a.m. Stop by at 6 p.m. and Mitch will tell you about his night sky photography process. Masks are required and seating is limited to comply with SB County phase two business opening requirements.
Stop by Soul Connection and say “hello” or just wave from outside the window!
Learn about our native Larrea tridentata, more commonly known as the creosote bush, that lights up our olfactory with their heavenly post-rain scent. Join bioregional herbalist and naturalist Christina Sanchez for her interactive, live class via Zoom, “Exploration of Ancient Medicine: the Creosote Bush.” The class covers light botany, distribution, ecology, fire ecology, cultivating, herbal and thermal energetics, herbal uses, solubility and more.
This two-part interactive class will begin from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on June 6, followed by part two from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at shoutout.wix.com/so/74N9JT1Eb. More information may be found at the website and visitors may sign up for the class there.
The cost of the class is $70, plus $55 for the herbal pickup.
The Beatnik is looking for art from kids for their “Lift Off Youth Art Show” to open June 13. With all this time the kids have had at home, I have no doubt there is a gem or two on your refrigerator door that is worthy. Follow the link to a Google form that will then allow you to upload images and videos at https://forms.gle/Su2M8sDvoVtwykQk8.
If, like me, there are no kids making art in your household, but you know how important it is for our youth, support the show by following this link to a GoFundMe for the show at https://bit.ly/2XI9sMy.
