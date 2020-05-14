MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education voted on Tuesday afternoon to discuss alternative plans for graduation for the class of 2020. The board will meet in a special meeting on Friday morning. Open session will begin 9: 15 a.m. and will be open to the public.
The Morongo Unified School district announced last week that they were moving forward with a plan to partner with Z107.7 to hold a graduation on the air. Radio station owners Gary and Cindy Daigneault submitted a proposal to the schools for a multimedia graduation ceremony that would include a full day of broadcasting dedicated to each school, pre-recorded shout-outs played throughout the day by students and families and a live broadcast of a virtual ceremony on air and on social media that would include speeches, anthems, roll-call and a changing of the tassels.
While the board said they were very grateful for the radio station’s participation, Hargrove and Proudfoot said the plan was approved by the district without their knowledge and they were frustrated that the plan did not take into account what the students voted for. High schools surveyed their graduating seniors and they overwhelmingly asked for an in-person graduation, even if it had to be postponed several months.
“I don't want to find out through social media about a graduation ceremony,” Hargrove said. “If the people involved didn't want to listen to the kids, don't ask them. We can do better than this. We have to do better.”
Baumgarten said that graduation is not typically a board policy or decision, so if they plan to have a meeting on the subject, they have to invite the school principals and others involved. They agreed and decided to host a meeting to discuss alternative options for graduation.
The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OfficialMUSD/. Public comments can be submitted to the board through a Google document on their Facebook page. Comments must be submitted prior to the meeting.
