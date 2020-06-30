Museum launches new website while running virtual summer camp

YUCCA VALLEY — The Hi-Desert Nature Museum has launched a new website that gives people around the world the chance to visit exhibits, learn about the desert and show their own art.
The museum had been notified that the host for its website would be going out of business. The site was 15 years old, and was becoming out of date, so leaders decided to create a new one.
“We put quite a lot of effort into it. We had the help of an amazing local company, CyberSpike, as webmaster,” said Stefanie Ritter, museum program supervisor and biologist.
It isn’t as if museum staff weren’t busy; in fact, the opposite is true. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum stepped up to the plate and evolved into a valuable, online, digital education tool for isolated, sheltering families.
Museum staff created a digital version of an Earth Day celebration with art projects and the Earth Day Challenge contest with prizes. With the help of town recreation staff, they continuously posted fun “stir-crazy” activities to help keep kids occupied while in quarantine.
They also finished two nature dioramas, partnered with the town to create the Virtual Recreation Newsletter filled with adult activities and exercises, organized a photography contest, posted crafts activities for all the spring holidays and created a free online summer camp that is ongoing now through July 24.
The museum registrar, Vanessa Cantu, and the town’s Department of Parks and Recreation staff worked with Ritter as a brainstorming team.
“We worked very closely with them. Sue Earnest was incredibly supportive. We would tell her an idea and she’d say, ‘Go for it.’” Ritter said.
“The recreation department had to ‘COVID up’ and so did we. It was amazing working with all of them and getting to know them better.”
About the
new website
•The new site features a digital exhibit of the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” show. Quickly changing the show’s call for art into a call for digital art, the exhibit marked one of the museum’s first adjustments to the pandemic. Ritter announced the show in a March 29 email blast, writing “If there is a will, there is a way!” Submitted artwork was featured on the museum’s website and Facebook page.
•The new website has a mini-zoo page featuring the museum’s native species collection.
•There is an “ask the expert” link to email questions to Ritter. Ask a question, or attach a photo of an animal or plant to be identified.
•The Kids Corner page explains the museum’s limited, by-appointment-only physical access for kids to play in the museum and visit the “Pioneer Cabin” exhibit. Groups may schedule access to the museum in 45-minute blocks at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.
“The Kids Corner had to be completely changed. We had to change to all plastic toys that can be properly cleaned. We’ve been learning a lot about sanitizing,” Ritter said.
“We only have three museum appointments per day because we have to sanitize everything between appointments, and the sanitizer has to sit on the surfaces for a while.”
•Under the “Our Exhibits” page, a scrolling photo gallery shows the museum’s dioramas, including two newly finished dioramas featuring the mountain lion and phainopepla birds, with new backdrops painted by local artist Mark Junge.
•The events calendar page is laid out in a much more modern format than the previous version.
