Naval hospital urges patients to use tele-health options when possible

TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center has temporarily closed its immunization walk-in clinic and increased doorway screenings in response to the novel coronavirus 2019.
The hospital serves military members and families aboard the combat center and, while there are currently no confirmed cases aboard the base, hospital officials said they are taking extreme precautions to “flatten the curve.”
“The Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital strives to maintain a level of normalcy with efficient delivery of beneficiary health care,” said a representative from the hospital in a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page. “The current COVID-19 crisis, however, has temporarily altered the way we conduct day-to-day business.”
Where possible, the hospital is implementing new virtual appointments. This option will be offered to patients at the Adult Medical Care Clinic, the Patient Centered Medical Home (Blue Team and Gold Team) and pregnant patients seeking obstetrics care who are between 16-32 weeks pregnant.
“Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms is committed to expanding tele-health as a treatment modality that provides convenience for the patient while maximizing staff and fiscal resources,” said Public Affairs Officer Dave Marks.
Service for non-urgent issues, such as new infertility consultations and the walk-in contraceptive clinic, are also closed until further notice. Patients can call the clinic if they need birth control refills, repeat Depo-Provera shots or emergency contraception. Insertion of IUDs and Nexplanons will be done by appointment only.
The physical therapy clinic at the AMCC has relocated to the main hospital. The physical therapy clinic is seeing only post-op and required care patients at this time.
The optometry clinic is seeing emergency patients only.
The hospital is also adding screening questions at the main entrance to include travel in the past 14 days to Washington state, New York, Los Angeles County, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego County.
“The screening questions at the main entrance to Naval hospital Twentynine Palms were expanded to ask about travel to San Diego and Los Angeles due to an increase in social transmission of the novel corona virus in those areas,” Marks said.
“Screening allows visitors and staff to be diverted to our acute-respiratory clinic, set up outside of the main hospital, where individuals receive further screening.”
These individuals will either be allowed to proceed to their appointment or workplace, advised to self-isolate for 14 days or administered a COVID-19 swab test and ordered to self-isolate until test results are returned.
Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms has established a local 24/7 COVID-19 advice line.
If you have any COVID-19 related questions, call (760) 830-2199 to speak with a registered nurse. Currently, the service can only assist one person at a time. If your call is not answered, leave a voicemail with your contact information.
