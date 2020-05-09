Godwin Christian Fellowship’s drive-in church has a slightly different format due to the summer-like heat that is suddenly upon us. Church services will now begin at 10 a.m. and last no longer than one hour. Pastor Max says to be sure to bring at least one bottle of water per person. Godwin Christian Fellowship is at 6389 Godwin Road at Twentynine Palms Highway. For more information, contact Pastor Max Rossi at Mrossi121@yahoo.com or (831) 234-6848 or Brother Wally Currie at (760) 449-8683.
Karen’s Commentary: I am a definite string-cheese-a-holic, and consider myself pretty much of a connoisseur since I’ve purchased and taste-tested every brand in Stater Bros. and Walmart. I am a fan of the “dry” kind with less moisture, rather than the “wet” more-moisture kind. Because it would be good for me to lose a little weight — OK, a lot — I always buy the “light” string cheese. For most people it probably wouldn’t be a factor because they would eat string cheese only once in a great while but for me, it’s a major factor because my almost-every-single-morning-of-the-year breakfast consists of string cheese and a banana. Yes, you read that right, cheese and a banana, Breakfast of Champions! Now for my expert opinion on the very best brand. For many years, it was Weight Watchers brand at Stator Bros., but they have stopped carrying that brand, and their own Stater Bros. brand is a very distant second choice. As for Walmart, they carry the absolutely best string cheese on the planet, Sargento. It comes out way ahead of all the other brands and is totally consistent in quality. One more thing about Sargento, even their packaging is superior. If you’ve ever tried to open a single piece of string cheese, you know how difficult it can be, trying to get hold of those two little pieces of plastic so you can pull apart the covering, only to then have it tear crooked most of the time, causing even more frustration. Sargento has that under control by simply crimping the edge of one of the two plastic “opener” pieces, making it so easy to pull them apart. Sargento’s plastic packaging never tears crooked; I’m assuming that’s because it’s better quality. So now you know everything you ever wanted to know about string cheese but were afraid to ask!
Handy Hint: Become a pizza chef and a money saver at the same time! Buy pre-made pizza dough at the store, add tomato sauce from a jar, cheese, herbs and toppings for a total of about $4 per pizza.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.