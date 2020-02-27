VFW helps Joshua Tree couple who lost home to fire

The lives of Joshua Tree couple Richard and Sharon Ann Meyers changed forever on Jan. 27, when fire destroyed their home and killed several beloved pets. They got a helping hand when the Veterans of Foreign Wars Joshua Tree post hosted a fundraiser Feb. 22, offering food and music in exchange for donations for the couple.
Married for 36 years, the Meyers have spent most of their marriage living in Joshua Tree.
“Everything is gone. A whole lifetime of stuff just gone,” Richard Meyers said.
VFW Joshua Tree post Commander Mike Shannon said it was a privilege to help out the Meyers. He has known the couple as frequent breakfast customers.
Live music rocked the lunch meal thanks to musicians Ramblin’ George Watson and Dick Howes.
“I hope we make lots of money. It’s tough when you lose your home,” Watson said.
The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27 while Meyers, also known as Ricky the Racer, was having breakfast at the Country Kitchen in Joshua Tree. His wife was still inside their home along with their many pets.
Seeing smoke, their neighbors acted quickly and two young men were able to get Sharon Ann outside, but she was not breathing before the ambulances arrived.
“They did not hesitate. They ran into the fire and helped her,” Meyers said.
Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms firefighters were called to the fire.
Sharon Ann was driven by ambulance to Joshua Tree’s Hi-Desert Medical Center and later flown to the Arrowhead Trauma Center, where she stayed for advanced treatments in the burn center for a week, her husband said. Her burn trauma was internal — in her lungs.
“Her lungs were singed,” Meyers said, adding she is on a ventilator to breathe.
She has now been transferred to the intensive care unit in the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Ontario, where she is undergoing additional treatments. Her recovery time is still uncertain, her husband said.
“They have no idea right now,” he said during a phone interview Wednesday.
They lost two dogs and six cats in the fire.
“Three dogs did survive,” he said. “They crawled under the couch inside.”
The Meyers’ now destroyed home was located near the intersection of Jadeite Street and Flamingo Avenue.
“The structure is still standing,” he said.
Animal Authority Rescue Team has donated a motor home for Meyers to live in while he cares for his wife in Ontario and they rebuild their lives.
Meyers said the overwhelming love from the VFW and the Joshua Tree community has been a huge blessing for him.
“These people don’t get much better,” he said. “The whole community of Joshua Tree has been great.”
All proceeds from food and donations at last weekend’s fundraiser will go to the Meyers. To donate, contact Mike Shannon at the VFW, (760) 366-2717.
